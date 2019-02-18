Mama Esther Debunks Death Rumours

Kumasi-based gospel musician, Esther Boakye, popularly known as Mama Esther has debunked reports suggesting she is dead, calling on those wishing her dead to stop it.

There were some reports that the musician died in a fatal accident alongside one person and their bodies had been deposited at the mortuary on Saturday evening.

But she disclosed to MyNewsGh.com on Sunday that the story was a fabrication and fiction of someone’s imagination adding she was home the whole of Saturday and never traveled to the extent of getting involved in a fatal accident as claimed.

“As we speak I am on my way to church. I worship with Church of Pentecost at Old Tafo where I will be ministering today so those who think I am dead can come and see”. She stated.

Mama Esther added that she is currently in the studio hopefully to release her new album.

Mama Esther is one of the veteran gospel musicians in Kumasi who has been consistent with the release of new songs year after year with her unique genres of music.