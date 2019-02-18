Modern Ghana logo

59 minutes ago | Hot Issues

Citi FM's Nana Ama Under Fire For Calling John Dumelo A Predator

Citi FM's Nana Ama Under Fire For Calling John Dumelo A Predator

As we are still in the month of love, Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, decided to spend the day with some students of Legon who were single and therefore couldn’t spend the day with their loved ones. As some saw the actions of John Dumelo as thoughtful, Broadcast Journalist, Nana Ama Agyemang Asante described the surprise visit as predatory and gross.

On Thursday, 14th February 2019, which happened to be Valentine’s Day, ace actor, John Dumelo decided to pay a surprise visit to some single ladies in their hostel rooms on Legon campus.

A video John Dumelo uploaded on Twitter captured him hugging and offering handshakes to the ladies who could be seen to be in a very ecstatic mood upon seeing him.

In her reaction to the video John Dumelo posted, Nana Ama Agyemang Asante who works with Accra-based Citi FM as a broadcast Journalist and also claims to be a feminist, descended on John Dumelo by the describing the mode the actor adopted for his visit as gross and predatory.

Below is her reaction to John Dumelo’s video:

A number of Twitter users have however criticized Nana Ama as being excessively sensitive over the issue.

View full posts below;

