Tracy Sarkcess Falls On Stage At KNUST

Wife of renowned Ghanaian Rapper and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sarkcess Music, Tracy Sarkcess fell off the stage at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

A video obtained John Essien who was at the event by MyNewsGh.com revealed the mother of one struggling to keep her balance on the main podium of the great hall with her high heels as students burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Mrs Tracy Owusu Addo as officially called, could not keep her composure after the slip and landed on the ground with objects spilling all over to the shock of the MC and students who wondered what could have been the cause.

The school’s pulpit dropped in the process and she was held up by ushers to continue with her presentation on the topic ‘How Handling Our World’ organized under the auspices of the Women’s Commissioner of KNUST.

According to MyNewsGh.com checks, the program was aimed at clearing the negative perception some people hold about career women which include not caring for their families and friends.

Tracy Sarkcess admitted it was actually her first time speaking in a summit like that nature which could have informed the reasons she appeared tensed and eventually fell off.