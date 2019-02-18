Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago | Music News

Kwabena Kwabena Explains 'Tokro Abodwese'

By Lord Kweku Sakyi
Highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena, has finally clarified the concept behind his hit song, Tokro, which is currently receiving massive airplay in Ghana.

Speaking to Empirefmonline.com, the musician who started his career as a church guitarist at age 14, said the title of the song is in appreciation of the loyalty of his fans who he regards as discerning people with matured ears for quality music.

Known for producing some of Ghana's most popular authentic highlife love songs, the danceable Tokro (Abodwese) produced by Kaywa, has generated a lot of controversy since its release in November 2018 due to its direct translation from Akan which means "bearded hole."

According to the music critic, DJ X of music promotion website, Ghxclusives.com, "The 'hole' or 'tokro' used in the song refers to the female sex organ."

However, the 'Adult Music' maker believes that beard is a sign of maturity, thus his unique wordplay can only be decrypted through matured ears.

Kwabena Kwabena, who was the headliner for Empire FM’s 2019 Love Night Valentine Music Concert held at Akroma Plaza in Takoradi, serenaded a cross section of the Oil City's elite with back-to-back hit songs for more than an hour after thrilling performances by opening act, Bless KB and veteran highlife singer, Kofi Bentil.

Music News
