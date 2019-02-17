1 hour ago | New Release New Release: Shadow Featuring Pozo And Chiki — Mmre Pa By Komfa Ishmael Ofori Shadow who doubles a song writer and singer drops another sensational song MMRE PA. MMRE PA carries a strong message that motivates, educates and encourages everyone to wait for the good days. According to the singer, he receives his inspirations from his daily activities and sometimes life issues inspire him and makes him strong to wait for the good days. Komfa Ishmael Ofori News Contributor ShadowPozoChikiMmre Pa
New Release: Shadow Featuring Pozo And Chiki — Mmre Pa
Shadow who doubles a song writer and singer drops another sensational song MMRE PA.
MMRE PA carries a strong message that motivates, educates and encourages everyone to wait for the good days.
According to the singer, he receives his inspirations from his daily activities and sometimes life issues inspire him and makes him strong to wait for the good days.