New Release: Shadow Featuring Pozo And Chiki — Mmre Pa

By Komfa Ishmael Ofori
Shadow who doubles a song writer and singer drops another sensational song MMRE PA.

MMRE PA carries a strong message that motivates, educates and encourages everyone to wait for the good days.

According to the singer, he receives his inspirations from his daily activities and sometimes life issues inspire him and makes him strong to wait for the good days.

