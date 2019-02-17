Jesus Christ Was The First Plastic Surgeon— Nana Frema

Plastic surgery has gone a long way to making the dreams of many celebrities and commoners-alike come true. Once you have the means you can get any body type you want.

Ghanaian actress Nana Frema Koranteng is one of the celebrities who sort the help of plastic surgery to give her the body shape she currently has.

The budding actress visited Dr. Obengfo for a liposuction treatment to transfer the fats from the parts she didn’t want to the parts she wanted.

Nana Frema, has mounted a defense to those who criticise her for going under the knife, arguing that even the founder of Christianity, Jesus Christ also performed plastic surgery.

“My stomach was bloated and you know when your stomach becomes big, your buttocks start to shrink. So, I had a go at it in order to return to my former state”. She stated.

Nana Frema Koranteng, speaking in an interview with host Kwame Adjetia on Neat FM’s “Entertainment Ghana” show, claim that Jesus Christ was the first person to perform plastic surgery on a human being.

Quoting the scripture from Luke 22:51, Frema said “Jesus Christ performed plastic surgery. Somebody’s ears were cut off and he fixed it. It was surgery. God is the one who has given doctors the knowledge”.

According to the actress, there is absolutely nothing wrong if one decides to go under the knife for a surgical procedure to gain her beauty and shape back.