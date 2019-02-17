Men Are Naturally Born Cheats— Efia Odo

Ghanaian Actress and TV presenter Efia Odo recently posted on her social media page that men are naturally polygamous.

She said, therefore, it is impossible for them to be with one woman.

According to her, cheating is a genetic factor in the blood of every man making them unstable with one woman.

The Kwese presenter indicated that God didn’t create men to stay with one woman but rather it was the society that brought the whole idea of men marrying one woman.

She posted: “First of all, God didn’t create man to just be in sync with one woman, society did. So if a man cheats on you sweetheart, it’s in his DNA. It’s only a few stabilized men who can control their feelings and are able to stick to one woman”.

View full post below;