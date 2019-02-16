Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
"I Never Said I Was Single"- Sandra Ankobiah

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi

After Sandra Ankobiah’s relationship with Onar Sterling ended, the fashionable lawyer have on several occasions hinted that she was single and ready to mingle in her social media posts.

In a recent Instagram post, Sandra debunked rumours that she was single. She then went on to say that people should not take her captions seriously and that all of those captions were just for fun.

Sandra Ankobiah is a Ghanaian lawyer, TV host, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Born and raised in Ghana’s capital city, Accra, she emerged onto the fashion and celebrity scene in 2002 at the age of 19.

View full post below;

216201930438 txobrfdq5l sandy

216201930439 swnaqdcp5k sandra

