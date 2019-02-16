"I Never Said I Was Single"- Sandra Ankobiah

After Sandra Ankobiah’s relationship with Onar Sterling ended, the fashionable lawyer have on several occasions hinted that she was single and ready to mingle in her social media posts.

In a recent Instagram post, Sandra debunked rumours that she was single. She then went on to say that people should not take her captions seriously and that all of those captions were just for fun.

Sandra Ankobiah is a Ghanaian lawyer, TV host, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Born and raised in Ghana’s capital city, Accra, she emerged onto the fashion and celebrity scene in 2002 at the age of 19.

