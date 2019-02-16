I Am Very Prayerful Even Though I Don't Go To Church —Yaa Pono

Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
1 hour ago

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ghanaian hiplife artiste Yaa Pono recently stated in an interview that although he is a Christian he doesn’t attend church often.

Speaking to DJ Reuben on Luv 99.5FM’s DriveTime yesterday, February 15, the Tema-based rapper revealed that its been long since he stepped foot in church.

Although Yaa Pono failed to mention the rationale behind his decision for not attending church, he want his fans to know that he’s very prayerful.

Yaa Pono is a Ghanaian hiplife artist. Born Solomon Adu Antwi in Tema, his adopted first name, which is female, has received attention. He has however said it won't be changed. PONO stands for Prince Of No Origin.

