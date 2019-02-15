Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
2 hours ago

Medikal Treats Fella To A Romantic Morning Breakfast On Val's Day

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal and Sarkodie had the highest nominations for the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Award.

The musician who recently ditched Sister Derby to form a new bond with Fella Makafui surprised the latter with a romantic gift. The bond between musician Medikal and actress Fella Makafui is getting stronger each day and their relationship is undoubtedly becoming enviable.

Medikal not long ago gifted Fella a promised ring which he claimed was worth GH¢400,000 after he bought her a brand new Audi A8 vehicle.

The latest update on their love story is the special Valentine’s Day surprise the musician has pulled at his “babe”.

On Instagram, the YOLO actress shared a video of how Medikal made her morning with a romantic breakfast in a red rose decorated room.

Watch full video below;

