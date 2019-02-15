3Music: Shatta Wale Tops Chart For Viral Song Of The Year This Week

Dancehall king, Shatta Wale is likely to win the viral song of the year for 3Music Awards as he tops the chart this time against Sarkodie and others.

Shatta Wale’s 2018 song ‘Gringo’ was nominated alongside songs from the likes of Sarkodie, Patience Nyarko, Guilty Beatz, Gasmilla, Eddie Khae, Ras Kuku and Evg. Aning in the Viral Song Of The Year category and after a week of voting, he’s leading the pack with 49% of total votes followed by Sarkodie with 42% with his song titled 'Advice’.

For the first time in history, the two categories are determined 100% by the public and the results are announced on weekly basis. At the end of week one, in the category of ‘Viral Song, ’ Shatta Wale is currently leading but closely tackled by Sarkodie following.

Check the chart below to see how the viral songs are performing after a week.