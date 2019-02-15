Medikal Wows Fella Makafui On Val's Day

Valentine’s Day is the day where people express their love to each other especially those in love.

On Valentine’s Day, people exchange cards, candy or flowers with their special Valentine as a way of expressing love.

Medikal and his girlfriend Fella Makafui are at it again, flaunting their love on social media.

Medikal pulled a fast one on his sweetheart by surprising her Valentine’s Day and Fella was ‘wowed’.

Fella Makafui took to her Snap to share how Medikal tricked her into attending a business meeting which turned out to be a lovely surprise.

The actress who couldn’t hide her joy kept telling Medikal she love him so much. Medikal decorated the room and bed with roses and love shaped balloons.

Fella Makafui

“I have cried and can’t cry anymore. God bless you for always getting my back! I won’t take this for granted! You’re my king I love you today and forever!”, Fella Makafui wrote.

Watch video