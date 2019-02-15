Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Exclusive News

Medikal Wows Fella Makafui On Val's Day

By OdarteyGH
Medikal Wows Fella Makafui On Val's Day

Valentine’s Day is the day where people express their love to each other especially those in love.

On Valentine’s Day, people exchange cards, candy or flowers with their special Valentine as a way of expressing love.

Medikal and his girlfriend Fella Makafui are at it again, flaunting their love on social media.

Medikal pulled a fast one on his sweetheart by surprising her Valentine’s Day and Fella was ‘wowed’.

215201973846 1j041p5ccw medikalfella4819x1024

Fella Makafui took to her Snap to share how Medikal tricked her into attending a business meeting which turned out to be a lovely surprise.

The actress who couldn’t hide her joy kept telling Medikal she love him so much. Medikal decorated the room and bed with roses and love shaped balloons.

215201973847 vbqduhgtsn screenshot 20190214231803819x1024

Fella Makafui

“I have cried and can’t cry anymore. God bless you for always getting my back! I won’t take this for granted! You’re my king I love you today and forever!”, Fella Makafui wrote.

215201973848 h41o266fey screenshot 20190214231825819x1024

Watch video

Exclusive News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Nigerian Comedians Are Not Better Off Than Us – iD James Brown (comedian)
Working with Stonebwoy is fun – Okailey Verse (OV)
Men of today are very boring – Princess Shyngle
I Was Smoking Even While Attending Church —Rev. Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso
TOP STORIES

GPHA Woman Killed By Strangulation and Asphyxia —Report

13 hours ago

AWW Saga: I Only Heard About The Masked Men Through The Medi...

13 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line