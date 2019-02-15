Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Nana Aba Anamoah Shares Her Beautiful Valentine Day Photos

Nana Aba Anamoah Shares Her Beautiful Valentine Day Photos

Valentine is here with us once again and media personality Nana Aba Anamoah does not want to be left out in the celebration. The popular Ghone TV presenter has shared descent photos of herself in her Valentine dress.

The A-list celebrity, sarcastically captioned her photos, ” Ha! So you thought I was going to be left out of this Valentine’s Day? Sagaaaaawele. Listen, I love you all mo ate anaa? Nyɛ nu aloo? Special shout out to my ever faithful @laurenhautecouture for making me look so fly \ my official makeup artiste

