Producer Accuses Fella Makafui Of Robbery

Samuel Degraft Yeboah, producer of ‘Kakalika Love’, is alleging actress Fella Makafui is behind unknown the persons who attacked his home.

In late December 2018 ahead of the movie's premiere at the National Theatre in Accra, some persons broke into the movie producer's home at Ablekuma, a suburb of Accra, and took away five of his hard drives.

They also smashed his two television sets before making away with a camera, laptops and then the hard drive which contains new movie projects worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Samuel, in an interview with NEWS-ONE on Wednesday, suspects Fella knows something about the robbery incident.

He revealed that Fella, who is also in the movie, kicked against the movie's premiere.

The producer said Fella didn't like the idea that the movie is titled 'Kakalika Love' just as Deborah Vanessa's hit single which reportedly focuses on her relationship with rapper Medikal.

“When we went out to promote the movie, she sent people to my house to pick five of my drives with the mind that 'Kakalika Love' is on the drives, so to stop me from premiering the movie. Unfortunately for them, the movie is not on any of those drives. They took my camera, laptops belonging to my workers and decoders. The drives contain films that I have shot,” he alleged.

The premiere ceremony, however, came on successfully, but he needs his hard drives back because there are other movie projects on it, including a series which is supposed to be on TV by now.

According to him, the case has currently been reported to the police headquarters in Accra and the police are currently looking for Fella.

Samuel disclosed that he first reported the case to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and several attempts to get Fella for questioning proved futile, as she failed to honour invitations by the GPS. The case has been moved to the police headquarters.

Efforts to get a response from Fella Makafui proved futile, as she didn’t pick her call when contacted on Thursday.

—Daily Guide