Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrity

There Is Nothing Wrong In Making Public Donations—Diana Hamilton

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
There Is Nothing Wrong In Making Public Donations—Diana Hamilton

Despite the Biblical allusion about doing good in secret and getting reward in public, Gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton stated that she doesn’t see anything wrong with making donations a public affair.

According to the sensational gospel musician, there’s nothing wrong if one chooses to make his or her donations public.

Speaking to DJ Reuben, host of Luv FM’s Drive Time on February 14, 2019, the “Work In Progress” hitmaker posited that the main reason why donors of today chooses to publicise their acts is that they received support from other people.

"So, to let those who supported the charity know that their donations were used for the intended purpose, cameras should not be left in the house," she stated.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
I Regret The Day I Spent GHC1000 On A Man--Sista Afia Confesses
E.L Says "I Am Still A Child And Not Ready For Marriage"
My Music Saved A Girl From Coma--Kojo Antwi Reveals
Stacey Amoateng Flaunts Her Husband
TOP STORIES

GPHA Woman Killed By Strangulation and Asphyxia —Report

2 hours ago

AWW Saga: I Only Heard About The Masked Men Through The Medi...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line