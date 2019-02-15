There Is Nothing Wrong In Making Public Donations—Diana Hamilton

Despite the Biblical allusion about doing good in secret and getting reward in public, Gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton stated that she doesn’t see anything wrong with making donations a public affair.

According to the sensational gospel musician, there’s nothing wrong if one chooses to make his or her donations public.

Speaking to DJ Reuben, host of Luv FM’s Drive Time on February 14, 2019, the “Work In Progress” hitmaker posited that the main reason why donors of today chooses to publicise their acts is that they received support from other people.

"So, to let those who supported the charity know that their donations were used for the intended purpose, cameras should not be left in the house," she stated.