Koffi Olomide Gets 7years Jail Sentence For Sexual Assault!

Congolese music star Koffi Olomide has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by French prosecutors on the charges of sexual assault.

The 62-year-old musician is standing trial for sexually assaulting four former dancers who say they were held against their will at a villa outside Paris.

The acts including those of violence, coercion and kidnapping were allegedly committed in the French capital between 2002 and 2006.

Olomide, also appeared before the court of Nanterre, near Paris, for facilitating the entry and illegal stay in France of the plaintiffs. The musician denies these allegations.

He is no stranger with controversy especially involving assault of his dancers. In the recent past Kenyan authorities arrested, detained and deported him over the assault of his dancers at an airport.

He returned home and was slapped with similar charges by authorities.

He is also the subject of a judicial process in the Zambia, where he was previously barred from entering.

Real name Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, Olomide is a household name across much of the continent’s Francophone nations.

He is a singer, composer and producer who has often played at top events involving politicians. One of his recent gigs took him to Equatorial Guinea where he performed at an end of year presidential ball.