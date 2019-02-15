Stonebwoy Questions Nana Addo's Silence Over Menzgold Saga

Popular Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla known in showbiz as Stonebwoy finds it difficult to fathom why President Nana Addo has maintained a stoning silence over the Menzgold saga since October last year.

According to him, he expects the President to state his position on the current happenings in Menzgold just as he did on trending national issues.

Commenting on the saga for the first time, the artiste who was a brand ambassador for the embattled gold dealership, spoke Doreen Avio on Let’s Talk Showbiz on JoyNews indicating that, “this Menzgold situation is a very big one.”

The embattled firm during its glory days received several endorsements from the country’s biggest entertainment personalities.

The celebrities were either appointed ambassadors or personally endorsed Menzgold and its affiliates.

Popular celebrities including Okyeame Kwame, Becca, Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah and Stonebwoy were seen on posters and billboards as ambassadors of the company.

But Stonebwoy questioned that, “have we asked ourselves why the president, our father, hasn’t been able to come to speak about that yet? That alone should tell us that it is a bigger issue more than me. Whoever invested with Menzgold automatically has a contract with Menzgold."

“This situation is actually beyond us ambassadors,” the ‘Baafira’ hitmaker posited.

Asked if his brand has been affected by the saga, the dancehall act responded, “my brand is clean, it’s not dinted in any way.”

Stonebwoy is the CEO of Burniton Music Group. In 2015, he won Best International Act: Africa at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015. He also won the Artist of the year at the Ghana Music Awards.