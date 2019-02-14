Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
27 minutes ago

I Regret The Day I Spent GHC1000 On A Man--Sista Afia Confesses

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ghanaian Songstress Francesca Duncan Williams known in showbiz as Sista Afia in a recent interview expressed her regrets about spending an amount on a man which she never had the chance to retrieve.

According to Sista Afia in a healthy conversation with DJ Reuben, host of Luv FM’s Drive Time, she regrets greatly the day she spent GH¢1000 on a full grown man for obvious reasons. She added that she later on piled pressure on him to pay but to no avail till this day.

She added that investing in that man remains the craziest thing she has ever done so far and she can’t easily forget. Sista Afia added that she doesn’t intend to spend on a man going forward.

Francesca Duncan Williams is a Ghanaian-born British Indie rock, Alternative rock, highlife and afrobeat artist. She gained recognition following the release of her single "Jeje", which features dancehall artist Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry. She released her official debut single titled "Kro Kro No".

