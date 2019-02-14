Kissing Serwaah Amihere Boosted My Performance On Stage—Kuami Eugene

Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene, recently stated in an interview that he is crushing on GHOne’s Serwaah Amihere. Kuami shared his experience about kissing the beautiful TV presenter somewhere last year.

Recounting, Kuami Eugene posited that it all happened in London at Amakye Dede’s live concert in 2018. He said, Serwaah Amihere kissed him before he mounted the stage and that experience boosted his performance that faithful day.

Watch full video below;