E.L Says "I Am Still A Child And Not Ready For Marriage"

While some people are dying to walk down the aisle, the same thing can’t be said about some Ghanaian celebrities. Money is obviously not the issue as most of them can afford the expenses that comes with getting married.

Elom Adablah, better known by his stage name E.L, recently stated in the in an interview that he is too young to get married.

According to the rapper and sound engineer, he has no plans or whatsoever of getting hooked up now because he’s still a kid. Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Radio Central’s Drive Time, EL voiced that; “There is no pressure on me to marry, we are kids still. I’m not grown so I’m still waiting for the right person to come one day”.

Interstingly El will be turning 33 on the 28th of June 2019. However marriage is not by force and nobody has won a medal for getting married.

E.L is an Afrobeat musician, rapper, singer and producer. EL's singles include "Obuu Mo", "Kaalu", "One Ghana", "Auntie Martha", "Shelele", "Mi Naa Bo Po", "Koko" and "KaaBuAme", "See me Sometime", "Abaa" and "Pay Like a Boss".