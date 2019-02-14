My Music Saved A Girl From Coma--Kojo Antwi Reveals

Not all super heroes need a cape and a cool outfit to be recognized. Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kojo Antwi can be regarded as super hero when he stated during an interview that he saved a girl from coma with his music.

Apart from its exceptionally strong romantic appeal, Kojo Antwi’s music has also proven to be therapeutic.

Celebrated for his music excellence, Kojo Antwi, popularly known as ‘Mr. Music Man’, who stated that he was sent by God to do music. He revealed in an interview on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM with Daniel Dadzie that a lady confessed to him that his music helped her while she was in a coma.

“I met a lady who said she was in a coma and what her parents did was to have headphones on her and they kept playing my music to her while she was in the hospital because her parents knew she was so much into my music,” the ‘Adiepena’ hitmaker said.

Kojo Antwi added that; “she had those headphones on even though she couldn’t hear you, she couldn’t feel anything…as part of the treatment, they kept playing my music to her all the time. So she met me and told me the story.”

That was not the only occasion on which his music saved a life.

‘Mr. Music Man’ said last year, an actor in Kumasi nearly committed suicide but “’Sikadam’ did magic,” prevented that from happening.

Kojo Antwi is married to Rocklyn Antwi. His music is a blend of Ghanaian highlife, Congolese soukous, Caribbean lovers’ rock, with a dash of African American soul and R&B.