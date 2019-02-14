I Was A Betweener For My Husband —Azigiza's Wife Reveals

The Wife of Reverend Victor Kpakpo Addo (Azigiza) recently revealed in an interview that before becoming Mrs Addo, she was a matchmaker for her husband and another lady.

Speaking on Drive Time, Wednesday, Mrs. Gertrude Edith Addo said she was just friends with the former award-winning DJ then and was happy to help him find a partner.

“I was a betweener . Sometimes I scouted for girls just to help him find someone,” she told Lexis Bill host of the show. Mrs. Addo said it took a disagreement between her and Azigiza for her to realise she was in love with the man.

Reverend Victor Kpakpo Addo (Azigiza) also added that he put his wife to the test to see if she had what it takes to handle a man like him and she proved herself worthy of his love.

“From what I saw, she wanted a leader, someone she would talk to, she wanted someone who will give her the chance to speak her mind and I am that kind of person.”

Mrs. Addo also said when she thinks about how she moved from being a ‘betweener’ to someone in love she realised that Azigizah had a big heart and a great sense of humour and she couldn't imagine another woman enjoying all that .

She stated, “I used to call him Father Christmas. He came to visit me, we had a misunderstanding and he got upset. I wondered why he was upset and right after he drove off and I cried. That was the day I realised I was in love with him."

Rev. Azigiza Jnr is known for his overwhelming triumph in 1991 as the Best West African DJ and Best African DJ in 1993. He was an embodiment of entertainment and the turntable. Azigiza Jnr started his Disc Jockey career in 1991 on radio as a presenter and DJ. He hosted programmes such as Joy FM’s Joy Beach Jam, Guinness Music for Your Dancing Feet on GTV, Video Vibes and the Azigiza Show.

He was the resident DJ for most of the big nightclubs in Accra like Miracle Mirage, the Golden Egg and Glenns. He abandoned his DJ profession in 1998 when he became a born-again christian and that is when his transformation started. Rev. Azigiza Jnr enrolled in some bible schools and has since become a minister of the gospel.

Watch full video below;