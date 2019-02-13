Gifty Adorye leads nominations in 2019 Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards in Kenya

Ghanaian Gospel diva Empress Gifty Adorye has made Ghana proud as she leads nominations in the 2019 edition of Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards in Kenya.

The musician who is undoubtedly one of the reigning artistes in the Ghanaian music industry was nominated in categories including Outstanding thanksgiving song , Outstanding invocation surrender song, outstanding song writer, outstanding female minister and outstanding kingdom personality.

The 4th edition of Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards with the theme ; Celebrating Excellence in Worship Music Ministry seeks to acknowledge authentic Biblical worship music and to honor exceptional individuals from around the globe.

Also, the award scheme was designed to acknowledge authentic Biblical worship music and encourage Gospel artistes to work harder.

Empress Gifty Adorye who is sure of winning all the five categories said she will be attending the awards ceremony which will be held in Nairobi Kenya on 12th May, 2019.

The songstress is known for hit songs like “Aseda”, “Yen to nkyea”, “wafira me ntoma”, “Jesus you be too much” among others.