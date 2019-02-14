Mahama 'Daughter' Welcomes Baby Boy [Photos]

Former president John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama are ‘grandparents’. A ‘daughter’ of the former first couple welcomed their ‘grandson’ on Tuesday.

The former president shared two photos of the baby boy on Instagram and disclosed that the child’s name is Nhyira.

He captioned the first photo, “Our 'daughter', Yaka, delivered a bouncing baby boy today.

Nhyira, welcome to the world.”

The former president, in the second photo, said, “Grand Daddy duties. Welcome Nhyira. Congrats Mr. & Mrs Nana Kofi Gaisie.”

Several Instagram users have sent congratulatory messages to the former president.

Read some of the reactions below:

kyabebs: Grandpa John. Congratulations ðŸ¾ðŸŽŠðŸŽˆ Sir.

missrahina: Congratulations Yaka

desmondelliot: Congratulations sir , victory all the way

issahbukari: We thank Allah for the new family member. Congratulations.

forgord.kirkdouglas: May Allah grants Madam Yaka and her baby healthy lives.

msanni64: Congratulations ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ Grandma and Grandpa.

alhassanmohammedsani: Congratulations to you Mma Lordina for seeing your grandchild am happy for you people. ðŸ'ðŸ'ðŸ'

—Myjoyonline