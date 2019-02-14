15 minutes ago | General News Mahama 'Daughter' Welcomes Baby Boy [Photos] By Modern Ghana John Mahama and his 'grandson' Former president John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama are ‘grandparents’. A ‘daughter’ of the former first couple welcomed their ‘grandson’ on Tuesday. The former president shared two photos of the baby boy on Instagram and disclosed that the child’s name is Nhyira. A post shared by John Dramani Mahama (@officialjdmahama) on Feb 12, 2019 at 7:54am PST He captioned the first photo, “Our 'daughter', Yaka, delivered a bouncing baby boy today. Nhyira, welcome to the world.”The former president, in the second photo, said, “Grand Daddy duties. Welcome Nhyira. Congrats Mr. & Mrs Nana Kofi Gaisie.” Several Instagram users have sent congratulatory messages to the former president. Read some of the reactions below:kyabebs: Grandpa John. Congratulations ðŸ¾ðŸŽŠðŸŽˆ Sir. #We know your daughter will have the best grandpa in your generation. #God bless youðŸŽ–ðŸŽ–ðŸŽ–ðŸŽ–ðŸŽ–missrahina: Congratulations Yakadesmondelliot: Congratulations sir , victory all the way byussif704: lovelyissahbukari: We thank Allah for the new family member. Congratulations. ingegnerhenry: SHOUT Hallelujah Hallelujah Hallelujah Amen and Amen ha_jeh: Congratulations.realmrsbreezy: Congratulations sirujalenudo: ðŸ'Cute baby God protection over you and mummy ujalenudo: Grand papa loves you and his funs too loves you ismailbazooka: Welcome babyforgord.kirkdouglas: May Allah grants Madam Yaka and her baby healthy lives. msanni64: Congratulations ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ Grandma and Grandpa. mr_elormi: Congratulationsmangordey: It suits you mumkingspring111: Awesome mother hood ðŸ'isaacblewusi: Congratulations...karljoe2015: Beautiful, resemble the grandfather. Hahaha alhassanmohammedsani: Congratulations to you Mma Lordina for seeing your grandchild am happy for you people. ðŸ'ðŸ'ðŸ' —Myjoyonline
Mahama 'Daughter' Welcomes Baby Boy [Photos]
Former president John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama are ‘grandparents’. A ‘daughter’ of the former first couple welcomed their ‘grandson’ on Tuesday.
The former president shared two photos of the baby boy on Instagram and disclosed that the child’s name is Nhyira.
A post shared by John Dramani Mahama (@officialjdmahama) on Feb 12, 2019 at 7:54am PST
He captioned the first photo, “Our 'daughter', Yaka, delivered a bouncing baby boy today.
Nhyira, welcome to the world.”
The former president, in the second photo, said, “Grand Daddy duties. Welcome Nhyira. Congrats Mr. & Mrs Nana Kofi Gaisie.”
Several Instagram users have sent congratulatory messages to the former president.
Read some of the reactions below:
kyabebs: Grandpa John. Congratulations ðŸ¾ðŸŽŠðŸŽˆ Sir.
#We know your daughter will have the best grandpa in your generation.
#God bless youðŸŽ–ðŸŽ–ðŸŽ–ðŸŽ–ðŸŽ–
missrahina: Congratulations Yaka
desmondelliot: Congratulations sir , victory all the way
byussif704: lovely
issahbukari: We thank Allah for the new family member. Congratulations.
ingegnerhenry: SHOUT Hallelujah Hallelujah Hallelujah Amen and Amen
ha_jeh: Congratulations.
realmrsbreezy: Congratulations sir
ujalenudo: ðŸ'Cute baby God protection over you and mummy
ujalenudo: Grand papa loves you and his funs too loves you
ismailbazooka: Welcome baby
forgord.kirkdouglas: May Allah grants Madam Yaka and her baby healthy lives.
msanni64: Congratulations ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ Grandma and Grandpa.
mr_elormi: Congratulations
mangordey: It suits you mum
kingspring111: Awesome mother hood ðŸ'
isaacblewusi: Congratulations...
karljoe2015: Beautiful, resemble the grandfather. Hahaha
alhassanmohammedsani: Congratulations to you Mma Lordina for seeing your grandchild am happy for you people. ðŸ'ðŸ'ðŸ'
—Myjoyonline