Working with Stonebwoy is fun – Okailey Verse (OV)

Winner of Hitmaker Season 7 , Okailey Verse, popularly known as OV has revealed that it’s fun working with Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy .

In an inteview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitzfm she said, “Working with @ stonebwoyb was fun. He is down to Earth. I have never met anybody like him before. He will let you know what you should know and what you shouldn’t. He is honest and plain.”

Speaking on her Tomboy looks, OV explained that she learned the tomboy lifestyle from her late brother who kicked the bucket prior to the climax of the 2018 MTN Hitmaker show.

“People criticize my looks. They say I am a lesbian, tomboy or someway but I know I am a tomboy. I’m not trying to look like it. I was very close to my late brother and he taught me everything. He taught me how to fold shirts and all that.

Watch video below;