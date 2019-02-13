Asamoah Gyan and Gifty Gyan’s DNA Test Results out! ALL 3 kids are his!

The DNA paternity test conducted on the children of Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan and his wife Gifty Gyan has been concluded and the results vindicate Gifty Gyan

A close source to odarteyghnews.com revealed the results of the DNA test conducted and the details show that ALL the three kids come from one father— and it is Asamoah Gyan!

According to a top officials at Medilab, the DNA samples taken from Asamoah Gyan, Gifty Gyan and the three children (Frederick Gyan, Raphael Gyan and Ohemaa Gyan) proved 100% that the all the children belong to Asamoah Gyan.

Samples from the Gyans, was sent abroad to one of top-most reliable Diagnostic Laboratory in India where the test were conducted and the results show all the three kids were the Gyans.

The DNA test was conducted at Medilab at Ridge in Accra on January 6th this year under the strict supervision of Asamoah Gyan’s elder brother, Baffour Gyan.B

While it was revealed earlier that Asamoah Gyan has reportedly refused to talk to Gifty or the three children since August 2018 when he filed for annulment in court, it is not immediately clear what impact this DNA results will have on the relationship with the kids.