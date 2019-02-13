Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
2 hours ago

Men of today are very boring – Princess Shyngle

By OdarteyGH
Actress princess Shyngle has stated that men of today are very boring in bed. According to the tiny waist actress, they are boring because they are always in a rush to “knack” without foreplay.

Princess Shyngle took to Instagram with her thought:

DAMNNNNNNNNNNN MOOD I MISS KISSING LIKE THIS OH THESE DAYS NIGGAZ ARE JUST IN A RUSH TO KNACK SO BORING

In a previous post, the Gambian actress revealed that the gift she would appreciate from anyone for valentine would have to be an iPhone . According to her, the screen of the phone she’s currently using has cracked.

Watch video below

