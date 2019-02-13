I Was Smoking Even While Attending Church —Rev. Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso

The story of Rev. Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso can be described by the Biblical allusion as, "from grass to Grace."

From the remote town of Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Rev. Dr. Abbeam has managed to create an empire for himself.

The servant of God who has founded many businesses has revealed that he backslide early in life before rejuvenating his walk with Christ.

Sharing his story on ‘This Is Gospel’ with Franky 5 on Hitz FM, the pastor disclosed that he was hooked on marijuana at the age of nine because his step-grandfather cultivated the herb.

“At the age of nine, my grandmother had married a man…they farmed weed. I had the opportunity to start smoking because I saw all of them smoking,” he said.

Rev. Abbeam said he did not realise that he was going wayward because at that moment, everyone in the family smoked.

“I was smoking but yet I was going to Church. I wouldn’t have seen that as a sin those days. It wasn’t a problem because you could see them smoking and all that,” he added. The business magnate stated that he repented later in life.

Recounting his journey of becoming an accomplished pastor and entrepreneur, he said life had become unbearable at the age 13 when he was taken to the Volta Region.

Having refused to return to his village - Kumawu in the Ashanti Region - he opted to travel to Accra and joined the struggle for survival at the age of 14.

Rev. Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso, who lost his father at an early age, arrived in the capital and had neither shelter nor any relative in the city.

After several failed attempts to start a business, he encountered a woman who he made a prophecy on his life.

The manifestation of that prophecy led the woman to take him in and this marked the transformation of his life.

God’s Solution Center, Abeam Institute of Technology, Abbeam Estates, Abbeam Productions, Abbeam Health Center and Direct Access Ghana are some of his establishments.

---myjoyonline