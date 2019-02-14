A/R: Val’s Day Bash To Rock Abrantie Spot In Agogo

Amakye Dede

The Abrantie Spot, located at Agogo in the Ashanti Region, will be the venue of an extraordinary musical bash dubbed 'Val's Day Bash 2019' on Feb 14.

Being organised by Abrantie Spot, in collaboration with Hi-Kings Band, the event forms part of activities put in place to entertain Valentine Day lovers and music fans who will visit the joint to celebrate the day with their loved ones.

Veteran highlife musician Amakye Dede, who will headline event, will rock the stage alongside some selected highlife musicians, as well as the Hi-Kings Band.

The musicians are expected to deliver their finest performances to entertain music fans.

At the event, patrons will be rewarded with a lot of give-aways, including branded T-shirts, caps, key holders, among other things. There will be free wine for the first 30 couples.

—Daily Guide