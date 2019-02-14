Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
15 minutes ago

Ohemaa Mercy Praises Her Husband As The Pillar Of Her Life

By Modern Ghana
Gospel artiste, Mercy Twum-Ampofo, known in showbiz circles as Ohemaa Mercy, says her husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo solidifies her purpose in life.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness on Tuesday, the gospel act said her husband is her best friend.

“I can never get tired of my husband. He was my best friend before he became my husband so the relationship is tight. I don’t remember getting tired of him. It’s the doing of God,” she told OPD.

Ohemaa Mercy, however, noted that she had to deal with lots of issues before getting married to her husband.

“My husband [and I] go through a lot of struggles … I struggled for ten years to know my husband… ” she said.

