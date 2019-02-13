I Was A Playboy Until I Met My Better Half ,Zilla She - Reggie Rockson

Reggie Rockstone is a Ghanaian rapper. He was born in the United Kingdom but lived his early years in Ghana in Kumasi and Accra. He has been living in Ghana continuously since he pioneered the Hip-Life movement in 1994.

The love story between Reggie Rockstone and Zilla is one to behold.

The couple who met through the recommendation of a friend and after an initial encounter at Boomerang Night Club share their love story in an interview with Doreen Andoh in an interview on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM.

Luckily for Reggie, Zilla was his dream woman. She had all the specs he yearned for in a woman. In fact, the ‘Hiplife Grandpapa’ loves women with big boobs and his wife was perfect!

After years of blissful marriage, the two recount how they met and the journey thus far.

Reggie Rockstone admitted, “I can’t cook.” But despite his poor culinary skills, Zilla reveals that he is very picky.

Because of that, his wife finds it difficult cooking for him. “You cannot predict what he wants,” Zilla stated.

