Men Of Today Like 'Pashew' Rather Than Romance —Princess Shyngle

African Men are generally classified as unromantic and avoid foreplay when it comes to making love. They are always in a hurry to fire and as a result, most women are not able to get the sexual satisfaction they crave for.

Ghanaian-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has confirmed this assertion in a post she made on her Instagram page. The actress is well known for her tiny waist and has mentioned the number of ‘big boys’ who have used and dumped her.

The actress shared a video of a male and female who were kissing passionately and then she captioned it saying she misses kissing the same way as seen in the video.

She then continued to say that men of these days are just in a rush to ‘knack’ which is so boring. According to her the men usually skip the romance part and go straight to scoring the goal.

View post below;