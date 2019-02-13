Valentine Is Here! Man In The Dark Is Here!!

Valentine day gets exciting this year as 2 Idiots Production brings on stage their latest thrilling stage play, Man In the Dark.

The side-splitting romantic comedy features Sir Black, Beverly Afaglo, Pearl Darkey and the indefatigable 2 Idiots, Dr. So and General Ntatia.

Who is the man in the dark? The suspenseful plot will hold audience spellbound.

Showing at the National Theatre on Thursday, 14th February 2019 at 7pm, the rate goes for a cool Ghc60. Ticket hotlines include 0202777321, 0266267394 and 0540669709.

This Vals day production is also in partnership with Zoe's Foundation, an NGO which aims at giving disabled kids, street children and orphans a voice through theatre arts. 10% of sponsorships and gate proceeds will go to the NGO to help promote this cause.