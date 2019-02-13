Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
5 hours ago | Comedy News

Valentine Is Here! Man In The Dark Is Here!!

By Scribe News
Valentine Is Here! Man In The Dark Is Here!!

Valentine day gets exciting this year as 2 Idiots Production brings on stage their latest thrilling stage play, Man In the Dark.

The side-splitting romantic comedy features Sir Black, Beverly Afaglo, Pearl Darkey and the indefatigable 2 Idiots, Dr. So and General Ntatia.

Who is the man in the dark? The suspenseful plot will hold audience spellbound.

Showing at the National Theatre on Thursday, 14th February 2019 at 7pm, the rate goes for a cool Ghc60. Ticket hotlines include 0202777321, 0266267394 and 0540669709.

This Vals day production is also in partnership with Zoe's Foundation, an NGO which aims at giving disabled kids, street children and orphans a voice through theatre arts. 10% of sponsorships and gate proceeds will go to the NGO to help promote this cause.

Comedy News
Powered By Modern Ghana
"I Am Only Lawyer Nti When I'm On Set, I Am Different In Real Life"- Richmond Xavier Amoakoh
Because I can't speak English, I don't interact with students anytime when I visit my school - Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win
Romanus Goes Incomplete On Dec. 23rd!
Amakye Dede, Kuami Eugene in a pre-Christmas clash at London Concert
TOP STORIES

Accra: Ablekuma Breeding Rapists, Robbers And Others

7 hours ago

FDA Raises Alarm Over Fake Skin Products

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line