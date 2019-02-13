Ghanaians Thought I Will Dematerialize After “Angela” - Kuami Eugene

It has become very easy for one to become a Musician in Ghana but staying relevant after years is the point. Most music artiste have come and gone over the years. As typical Ghanaians our taste and preference changes constantly and as a result music artiste have to go the extra mile to stay relevant to Ghanaians.

Getting a hit song isn’t a problem in Ghana but consistency is the key. Ghanaians have witnessed a bunch of artists who couldn’t make any significant impact after registering their names with a hit song – Atom (Ye wo Krom), Eduwodzi (Yenko Nkoaa), Zigi (You Say Weytin), Nana Boroo (Aha ye de), Dr. Slim (Seke), et al.

But the above scenario is different to the music journey of the “Angela” crooner – Kuami Eugene of Lynx Entertainment. According to Kuami Eugene in an interview without DJ Reuben of Kumasi-based Luv FM fame, most Ghanaians thought he’ll fade out but thanks to the Ultimate Reality, he’s still very vibrant in the genre world.

Kuami Eugene noted that his “Angela” song was a big bang taking into consideration the over 2million streams it attracted on Spotify. So, his dilemma was getting his next song becoming bigger than “Angela” and God’s grace, “Confusion” song did magic for him.

Eugene Kwame Marfo, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene, is a Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment, and is known for several songs of his, including "Angela", "Confusion" and "Wish Me Well."