Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
6 hours ago | Music News

I Am Under Severe Pressure From SarkCess Music - Strongman

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
I Am Under Severe Pressure From SarkCess Music - Strongman

Vincent Osei known in showbiz as Strongman recently stated in an interview that he is under a lot of pressure as his record label SarkCess Music demands a lot from him.

The exceptionally talented artiste was signed to SarkCess Music label on March 24, 2017 by Sarkodie. After the announcement, it was expected that Sarkodie’s influence on the music industry will go a long way to promote Strongman and also help him fulfill his dreams as a music artiste.

But Strongman in an interview with DJ Reuben, host of Kumasi-based Luv FM’s Drive Time, said SarkCess Music has helped him significantly although there are pills of pressure on him – pressure to compose deep lyrical content songs all the time.

He added that joining SarkCess Music has given him a strong push he wanted in his career therefore, he can’t disappoint with shoddy songs. Regardless of that, he’s convinced beyond doubt that his career has seen more success under SarkCess Music.

Watch freestyle video of the duo below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Music News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Cecilia Marfo Part Ways With Manager After 10 Years
Ghanaians Thought I Will Dematerialize After “Angela” - Kuami Eugene
"Much Attention Is Not Paid To Kumasi- Based Artistes" — Flowkingstone
Joyce Blessing Grabs 4 Nominations At 2019 MGWMA’s In Kenya
TOP STORIES

Accra: Ablekuma Breeding Rapists, Robbers And Others

7 hours ago

FDA Raises Alarm Over Fake Skin Products

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line