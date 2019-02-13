I Am Under Severe Pressure From SarkCess Music - Strongman

Vincent Osei known in showbiz as Strongman recently stated in an interview that he is under a lot of pressure as his record label SarkCess Music demands a lot from him.

The exceptionally talented artiste was signed to SarkCess Music label on March 24, 2017 by Sarkodie. After the announcement, it was expected that Sarkodie’s influence on the music industry will go a long way to promote Strongman and also help him fulfill his dreams as a music artiste.

But Strongman in an interview with DJ Reuben, host of Kumasi-based Luv FM’s Drive Time, said SarkCess Music has helped him significantly although there are pills of pressure on him – pressure to compose deep lyrical content songs all the time.

He added that joining SarkCess Music has given him a strong push he wanted in his career therefore, he can’t disappoint with shoddy songs. Regardless of that, he’s convinced beyond doubt that his career has seen more success under SarkCess Music.

Watch freestyle video of the duo below;