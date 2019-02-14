R. Kelly Not Performing At ‘Year of Return’ – C’ttee

The Steering Committee for the ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019’ celebration has responded to claims that R. Kelly will be coming to Ghana to perform at one of their events.

A recent news report indicated that the American R&B singer would be visiting Ghana soon for a concert as part of the Year of Return activities.

This announcement has raised hackles among some Ghanaians who have suggested R. Kelly should not be allowed to come to the country due to the recent ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ saga.

However, in a statement by the Steering Committee, news reports that they are bringing R. Kelly to Ghana to perform are false.

“The Steering Committee of the Year of Return Ghana has taken notice of media publications that suggests that American R&B singer, more popularly known as R. Kelly is scheduled to come to Ghana to perform as part of the Year of Return activities. The committee is unaware of any event which has Mr. Kelly billed to participate. Further, the committee has had no engagements with any event promoters/organisers regarding Mr. Kelly’s supposed performance in Ghana. The committee has not also endorsed any event featuring R. Kelly.” they wrote.

R. Kelly has been facing difficult times regarding the numerous allegations of sexual assault against him.

He has lost a couple of deals since the docuseries ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ was released a few months ago.

Not long ago, after he had announced he was going to host a show in Australia, some politicians in the country requested that he was barred from entering the country.

