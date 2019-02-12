Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
22 hours ago | Rumors & Gossips

Ms. Forson Exit Rufftown Records To Black Avenue Music

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ms. Forson Exit Rufftown Records To Black Avenue Music

Bullet announced to the general public during the 2018 VGMA awards, when he was on stage to pick up an award for the late Ebony that, that he was working with some new artistes of which Ms. Forson was part.

However after months of toil, nothing much was heard from the supposed new artistes except Wendy Shay.

Alot of resources have been spent on Wendy Shay with the other artists, Ms. Forson and Brella sidelined by Bullet and his team.

There were rumors last year that, Ms. Forson had left Bullet’s camp because she was not given the same attention Wendy Shay was getting and that she had settled at Black’s record label, Black Avenue Music.

Well, now that the news has been confirmed, Ms. Forson has dropped her cover version of Tulenkey’s ‘Proud Fck Boys’ titled ‘Wodi Mi Ruff’ and the short music video for her cover was posted on Black Avenue Music’s channel.

So, now we know for sure that DBlack is managing her now and that she’s truly left Rufftown.

Watch music video below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Rumors & Gossips
Powered By Modern Ghana
Men Of Today Like 'Pashew' Rather Than Romance —Princess Shyngle
Joyce Blessing Clasps Hard At A fun Who Requested For Money
Criss Waddle’s Ex Finds New Fish To Fry
"Our Fight was a Publicity Stunt"- Brother Sammy
TOP STORIES

Accra: Ablekuma Breeding Rapists, Robbers And Others

7 hours ago

FDA Raises Alarm Over Fake Skin Products

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line