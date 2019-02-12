Ms. Forson Exit Rufftown Records To Black Avenue Music

Bullet announced to the general public during the 2018 VGMA awards, when he was on stage to pick up an award for the late Ebony that, that he was working with some new artistes of which Ms. Forson was part.

However after months of toil, nothing much was heard from the supposed new artistes except Wendy Shay.

Alot of resources have been spent on Wendy Shay with the other artists, Ms. Forson and Brella sidelined by Bullet and his team.

There were rumors last year that, Ms. Forson had left Bullet’s camp because she was not given the same attention Wendy Shay was getting and that she had settled at Black’s record label, Black Avenue Music.

Well, now that the news has been confirmed, Ms. Forson has dropped her cover version of Tulenkey’s ‘Proud Fck Boys’ titled ‘Wodi Mi Ruff’ and the short music video for her cover was posted on Black Avenue Music’s channel.

So, now we know for sure that DBlack is managing her now and that she’s truly left Rufftown.

Watch music video below;