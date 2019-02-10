Lekzy Decomic, ID James Brown and Others To Headline ‘LAUGH MY HEART OUT – LOVE EDITION’ On Feb. 15

Event Hub in collaboration with KASA entertainment presents the Love edition Valentine of Laugh my heart out. The comedy show is scheduled for February 15, 2019 at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (LH D5 Lecture Hall )

Headline acts billed to perform include; Lekzy decomic, DKB, ID James brown, Teacher Kwadwo, OB and a host of other A-List comedians.

Performing on the night alongside the headline acts include; Comedian Warris, , MJ, ID James Brown, Shawkiya and other young talented acts.

Daniel Attoh, Chief Executive Officer of KASA entertainment spoke to odateyghnews.com and he said, ” The Laugh my heart Out comedy show is one of the best comedy show to hit our country, people should not miss this event particularly in the month of love” He urged on all couples and students to purchase their tickets on time to avoid any disappointments.

Kelvin Ansah, Chief Executive Officer of Eventhub Ghana speaking to livefmghana.com also said, “We believe that our patrons would want nothing but the best when it comes to getting value for their money, which is why we put in a lot of work to get these top acts to deliver quality at such affordable rates.”

He added that another aspect is promoting home grown acts citing that there are lots of young talents on GIJ campus that have also been recruited to perform.

Mr Ansah then elaborated on the distinct nature of this year’s event “Next month is February, the month of love and affection so it is only right for us to host couples at the ‘Love Edition’”

“And we are not forgetting the single ones, who knows? Two different people may come as singles to have a good laugh and later leave together as a couple.”

