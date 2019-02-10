Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago | General News

PHOTOS: Xandy Kamel Donates To Over 1,000 Students In Volta Region

By OdarteyGH
PHOTOS: Xandy Kamel Donates To Over 1,000 Students In Volta Region

Actress Xandy Kamel has donated educational materials to over 1000 pupils/students in the Volta region.

She donated to schools in the nothern part of the Volta region which is proposed to be called Oti region.

The 5 schools include; Guaman D.A JHS, Guaman E.P Primary School, Jasikan SDA Primary and JHS, Jasikan Anglican Primary and JHS and NURIYA JHS at Jasikan.

Xandy Kamel gave the school children exercise books, school bags and other learning materials.

See photos below:

210201983911 8cs1vihuup img20190209wa00371

Watch video below;

By wyseproductions

