"I Will Chop Your Boyfriend If You Insult Me"— Mzbel

Ghanaian female music artiste cum radio presenter, Mzbel has threatened to snatch the boyfriends of ladies who verbally abuse her on social media.

The ’16 Years’ hit maker stated in an interview on Onua FM that she has started looking for the boyfriends of most of the ladies who insult her and that with time, their boyfriends will dump them because of the styles she will give them in bed.

This is what she said, “those ladies who have been insulting me on social media, you need to desist from that or else I will click on your name, look for your photo and location and work on getting to sleep with your boyfriends and if I do, they will certainly leave you”.

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, is a Ghanaian Hiplife artist and one of the most popular singers in Accra, Ghana. Known for her controversial traits Mzbel has always played controversial music, and followed it up with controversial comments that are sure to get her fans buzzing.

