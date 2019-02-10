"One Of My Songs Is Bigger Than Kwaw Kese's Entire Career"—Kontihene

The beef between Kontihene and Kwaw Kese from all indications is not ending anytime soon as the former blurted out in an interview that he is more famous and richer in the music sphere than the latter.

Kontihene said this during an interview with AJ Sarpong on Hall of Fame on Citi TV that one of his songs is bigger than Kwaw Kese’s entire career.

And oh! he has a message for Kwabena Kwabena too. It appears Kontihene is not ready to forgive Kwabena Kwabena for whatever wrong he did to him in the past.

According to him, the biggest mistake he has made in life is producing highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena.

Kontihene is known for songs like ‘Aketesia,’ ‘Esi’, ‘Asesa,’ among others.

Kontihene is known as Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng and is a hiplife artiste in Ghana. Kontihene is the title given to chiefs with plenty wealth known as sika hene in the Akan Traditional circles.

Emmanuel grew up in Kumasi, going to Martyrs of Uganda and Opoku Ware Secondary School (Akatakyie). He learned to play the piano at a very young age and can play the saxophone as well. He is also a student of Hampshire University studying business administration and commercial law.

He helped introduce jama into Ghanaian music circles through his debut hit, 'Aketesea'. It subsequently won him Ghana's best song of 2002 and Nyankonton was hailed as one of the best hiplife albums. He is believed to be the first hiplife artiste to be featured by Kojo Antwi on his 'Me die ne woa' song (Densu album) and Mr. Music man helped him record his second album (Nsoroma).