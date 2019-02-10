You Don’t Have To Pretend To Be Fine When You Are Not”— Lydia Forson

People go through a lot of emotional struggles on daily basis but times they find no one to talk to or know how to handle it. The rate of depression and suicide has rapidly increased over the years becoming a serious worry in the society. Everyone goes through a bad day once in a while. Just the same way we need to service our cars on daily basis, we need to take time to heal our physiological, psychological, emotional and mental state.

Popular Ghanaian actress and writer has added her voice by posting a motivational video to her fans. In her post, she stated that, “it’s ok to feel sad, it’s ok to have a bad day, its ok to be in a bad mood, you don’t have to pretend to be fine all the time when deep within you, you are slowly dying.”

She explained that victims thinks or feel they become vulnerable when they show a sign of weakness by crying; this is because they are often taken advantage of their condition and as a result, prefer bottling everything up rather than let someone know that something is troubling them.

Lydia Forson is a Ghanaian actress, writer, and producer. In 2010 she won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

