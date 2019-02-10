Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
I Charge GHC10,000 to Attend Funerals—Lilwin

Popular Kumawood actor, Kojo Nkansah Lilwin has revealed that he charges GHC10,000 to attend funerals of people he has no association with.

The award-winning actor said he sees no point in attending the funeral of someone he does not know from anywhere upon invitation from bereaved families and not charge anything, especially, if his presence is needed there to give the said funeral an interesting buzz.

"If I don't know you and you invite me to your funeral, I won't come there for free," he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM.

According to the actor and musician, people like to draw crowds at their funerals, hence the need to hire the services of famous people to grace the occasion.

