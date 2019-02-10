Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Interviews

"I'm Disappointed In Kwame Borga"-—Ernest Opoku

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi

Gospel musician Ernest Opoku has expressed his disappoint in Kumawood actor Kwame Borga for verbally abusing TV presenter Deloris Frempong Manso popularly known as Delay after his request to be granted an interview on her show was rejected. Ernest classified the attitude of Kwame Borga as uncultured and immature.

According to Kwame Borga in the said interview, Delay emphatically told him via phone call that she will never interview him for him to become popular in the end. This statement was described by the Kumawood actor as unfortunate and demeaning.

Ernest Opoku however added that irrespective of the fact that Delay denied Kwame Borga an interview on her show, the actor should have remained silent instead of coming out to vent his displeasure.

Ernest Opoku added that what happened to Kwame Borga could have happened to anyone and for that matter he should have handled the issue with more class.

Watch Interview Below:

29201953946 qulxpcb543 ernestopoku5

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Interviews
Powered By Modern Ghana
I Put My Career On Hold To Help Kwabena Kwabena--Kontihene
Afia Schwarzenegger Is a Crafty Liar — Ex Boyfriend Reveals
Xbills reveals the secret behind him winning the best promoter/blogger in the western Region
Sonnie Badu Is My Spiritual Father--Kidi
TOP STORIES

Late JB Danquah Wife Accuses CID Man of Forcing Marriage Pro...

10 hours ago

UT Bank Collapse: 'I Will Continue To Co-Operate With State ...

11 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line