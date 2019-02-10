Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Becca Twerks In New Video With Her Baby Bump!

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Becca Twerks In New Video With Her Baby Bump!

Mrs. Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, known in showbiz as Becca, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter and actress. She was a contestant on the second season of TV3's annual singing competition, Mentor. Her debut studio album Sugar was released in 2007; it earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards Video. The singer managed to hide her baby bump until she gave birth to an adorable baby girl.

After giving birth, she has finally shared photos of her baby shower on her social media page. She also shared a video of her dancing with her baby bump.

Watch video below;

h

29201952942 n6ium8x332 baby

29201952943 k5frj7u2h1 becca11e1549483645680

29201952947 ptkwo0a442 beccaandhusband1

29201952950 1j041q5ccw love1

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
I Charge GHC10,000 to Attend Funerals—Lilwin
“Beautiful Girls Are Single Because No One Believes They’re Single”.- Juliet Ibrahim
Ebony Is Remembered On Her Journey Of No Return Today
Bill Asamoah Gets Tourism Ambassador Appointment
TOP STORIES

Late JB Danquah Wife Accuses CID Man of Forcing Marriage Pro...

10 hours ago

UT Bank Collapse: 'I Will Continue To Co-Operate With State ...

11 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line