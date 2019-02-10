Becca Twerks In New Video With Her Baby Bump!

Mrs. Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, known in showbiz as Becca, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter and actress. She was a contestant on the second season of TV3's annual singing competition, Mentor. Her debut studio album Sugar was released in 2007; it earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards Video. The singer managed to hide her baby bump until she gave birth to an adorable baby girl.

After giving birth, she has finally shared photos of her baby shower on her social media page. She also shared a video of her dancing with her baby bump.

Watch video below;

