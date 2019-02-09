Joyce Blessing Grabs 4 Nominations At 2019 MGWMA’s In Kenya

Incontestably, celebrated Ghanaian based international gospel musician Joyce Blessing is giving Ghanaian gospel a leg up internationally with the enormous efforts paraded by the singer , the few years she came into the limelight in the gospel ministry and industry.

Last year saw an incredible performance from Joyce Blessing with the release of hit songs, coping 3 indigenous and 2 international awards to headlining several international events in the United States of America and Canada.

Her 2018 prophetic ‘I Swerve You’ song has become one of the popular songs not only in Ghana but in Africa and other continents and as a result, is earning her award nominations from other African countries in 2019.

January this year, the gospel minister grabbed nomination at the 8th edition of the Hipipo Music Awards based in Uganda for Africa’s Fans Favorite category among other African Artistes. Hipipo Music awards will be held in Kampala, Uganda hopefully next month. click here to vote AXCkdoRjfoTqK8

The gospel minister yesterday received 4 nominations at the 2019 Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards based in Kenya among a host of international gospel music greats.

Joyce Blessing’s Boot 4 Boot song got nominated for Outstanding Invocation/Surrender song of the year as she competes with the likes of ;Desola from USA, Alex Levi Lya from Cameroon, Elevation Music from USA, Eunice Njeri from Kenya, DR Tumi from South Africa and others.

Watch Video for Boot 4 Boot https://youtu.be/hrrURVMatvM

Also, her I Swerve You song was nominated for Outstanding Prophetic/declaration/Encouragement song as she competes with the likes of ; Mali Music from USA, Paul Clement from Tanzania, Monty G from Jamaica, Trina Fiaku from DR.Congo, Joe Praiz from Nigeria and more .

Watch Video for I Swerve You https://youtu.be/30CLXJf-Xj8

Again , Joyce Blessing’s one month old Repent single also grabbed nomination for the Outstanding evangelistic Song of the year competing with the likes of ; Ally Arrieta from USA, Levixone from Uganda, Afrodess from Germany, Travis Greene from USA and a host of gospel music greats .

Watch Video for Repent https://youtu.be/CHCevrhEm5A

The multi award winning singer bagged nomination for the most Outstanding Kingdom Media Personality of the year for her radio ( ‘Joyce Blessing Gospel Hour,) show she hosts on sunday mornings.

The 4th edition of Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards with the theme ; Celebrating Excellence in Worship Music Ministry seeks to acknowledge authentic biblical worship music and to honor exceptional individuals from around the globe. The awards ceremony according to organizers will take place in Nairobi Kenya on 12th May, 2019.