“Beautiful Girls Are Single Because No One Believes They’re Single”.- Juliet Ibrahim
By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Most guys often ignore beautiful women because they hold the perception that these women are taken. This issue has rendered most beautiful ladies single. Beautiful actress Juliet Ibrahim seem to be a victim of such perceptions as she took to her twitter page to post that “beautiful girls are mostly single because no one ever believes they’re actually single”.
The actress who’s currently single and ready to mingle seems to be ignored by guys because they assume she is single.
View post below;