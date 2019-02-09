Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrity

“Beautiful Girls Are Single Because No One Believes They’re Single”.- Juliet Ibrahim

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
“Beautiful Girls Are Single Because No One Believes They’re Single”.- Juliet Ibrahim

Most guys often ignore beautiful women because they hold the perception that these women are taken. This issue has rendered most beautiful ladies single. Beautiful actress Juliet Ibrahim seem to be a victim of such perceptions as she took to her twitter page to post that “beautiful girls are mostly single because no one ever believes they’re actually single”.

The actress who’s currently single and ready to mingle seems to be ignored by guys because they assume she is single.

View post below;

29201914439 rvmypcb553 juli

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ebony Is Remembered On Her Journey Of No Return Today
Bill Asamoah Gets Tourism Ambassador Appointment
"God Will Bless Men Who Are Faithful To Their Spouse"--Juliet Ibrahim
I've Dated Wrong Guys Like Michael Essien, D Black, Others, Where Is Mr Right?— Princess Shyngle
TOP STORIES

Widow Of JB Danquah-Adu Reveals How CID Officers Sexually As...

46 minutes ago

Police Are At Liberty To Investigate By-Election Violence - ...

46 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line