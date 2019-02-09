Joyce Blessing Clasps Hard At A fun Who Requested For Money

Ever since Menzgold went down, it has brought a lot of distress to those who invested with the company. The sister company Zylofon also started falling apart and one could just tell the correlation.

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing on few occasions had proven that she is no more with the Zylofon Music record label which generated a lot of controversies.

In a most recent video posted by the songstress, a fan commented that he needs his Menzgold money and the reply from Joyce Blessing replied the person in a less subtle way. In her reply she stated that she didn’t force anyone to invest in the company hence no one should ask her about their lost investment.

Below is a screenshot of what transpired;