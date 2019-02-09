Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30 minutes ago | General News

Watch: Award-Winning Producer Patrick Collins Takes Us On A Journey In New Film

By Rex Krampa
Watch: Award-Winning Producer Patrick Collins Takes Us On A Journey In New Film

Award-winning producer Patrick Collins continues to spread truth after his short film Brighter Day.

He published his latest film, Ringtone, late this January on his YouTube page with these words: ‘tell the truth and remember nothing.’

This caption summarizes what the entire movie is all about— tell the truth. Young students lied to their parents to leave for vacation in a distant land. What happens is each of them regretting their decision.

Ella, a character played by Vicky, for one wasn't having any of what her colleague was telling her. She thought it stupid asked where her phone was. Nothing seemed to make sense to her. What keeps resurfacing in her speech was the price she and her friends have to pay for lying to those they love.

What price are we paying for lying? The film, Ringtone, takes us on this journey in 46 minutes.

More from Author (2)

View More

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Third Ghana Beverage Awards launched
A Year After Ebony’s Death – How Well Has She Reigned?
Nene Narh Releases First EP ‘Soulful Praise’
Finish Prophesying To Your Church Members Before You Come To Us - KiDi Tells Prophets
TOP STORIES

Two Youth Groups 'Fight' Over North East Regional Capital

13 minutes ago

EOCO Hauls Owners Of Global Coin Community Help Before Court

29 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

Rex Krampa
body-container-line