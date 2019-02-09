Watch: Award-Winning Producer Patrick Collins Takes Us On A Journey In New Film

Award-winning producer Patrick Collins continues to spread truth after his short film Brighter Day.

He published his latest film, Ringtone, late this January on his YouTube page with these words: ‘tell the truth and remember nothing.’

This caption summarizes what the entire movie is all about— tell the truth. Young students lied to their parents to leave for vacation in a distant land. What happens is each of them regretting their decision.

Ella, a character played by Vicky, for one wasn't having any of what her colleague was telling her. She thought it stupid asked where her phone was. Nothing seemed to make sense to her. What keeps resurfacing in her speech was the price she and her friends have to pay for lying to those they love.

What price are we paying for lying? The film, Ringtone, takes us on this journey in 46 minutes.