Okailey Opens Up About Music Career

Upcoming musician Okailey Verse, aka OV, has disclosed in an interview that before entering into music, her father wanted her pursuer a career as an Army officer. She added that her initial focus was to be a lawyer but out of the respect she had for her parents, she went ahead and even bought enrolment forms for the army.

When asked about her school life, she said that at the moment she’s not in any tertiary institution although she has plans of seeking higher education in the future.

OV who is a former student of Ghana National School said that she had passion for music and she kept chasing that dream even when she was joining the army.

Okailey Verse also said that her stage name Okailey is that of her godfather as she’s known in real life as Barbara Nyarko and an Akuapem.

